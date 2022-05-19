The US trade representative has warned that reducing inflation in the short term should not come at the expense of longer-term trade goals with China. Photo: Xinhua
China waits as US debates tariffs: Beijing adviser says ball is in Washington’s court, with clock ticking on inflation
- Source also urges Chinese companies to ‘maintain normal export channels to the US’ and not abandon it amid geopolitical disputes and difficulties
- Commerce Ministry reiterates calls for US to remove tariffs on Chinese goods that are making everyday goods more expensive for Americans
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The US trade representative has warned that reducing inflation in the short term should not come at the expense of longer-term trade goals with China. Photo: Xinhua