The US trade representative has warned that reducing inflation in the short term should not come at the expense of longer-term trade goals with China. Photo: Xinhua
China waits as US debates tariffs: Beijing adviser says ball is in Washington’s court, with clock ticking on inflation

  • Source also urges Chinese companies to ‘maintain normal export channels to the US’ and not abandon it amid geopolitical disputes and difficulties
  • Commerce Ministry reiterates calls for US to remove tariffs on Chinese goods that are making everyday goods more expensive for Americans

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:43pm, 19 May, 2022

