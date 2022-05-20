China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was held at 3.7 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday, while the five-year LPR used as a reference for mortgages was cut from 4.6 per cent to 4.45 per cent. Photo: AFP
China holds one-year benchmark lending rate, but mortgage reference rate cut amid economic slowdown
- China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was held at 3.7 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday
- The five-year LPR, which is the reference for mortgages, was cut from 4.6 per cent to 4.45 per cent
