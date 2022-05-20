Skyrocketing global energy prices due to the Ukraine war have put China on alert. Photo: AP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vows ‘resolute efforts’ to prevent power cuts amid ‘skyrocketing’ energy prices

  • Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to stamp out electricity cuts like those that hit the economy last year
  • Concerns about energy supply in China have been building as the war in Ukraine drives up prices

Orange Wang

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 May, 2022

