Fewer orders from Russia, coupled with a fear of Western sanctions among Chinese producers, have suppressed the flow of goods between the neighbours. Photo: Reuters
China-Russia relations: Chinese producers lament loss of once-lucrative Russian deals
- Gone are the days when Russia was a reliable source of big profits for Chinese producers, who have become wary of running afoul of Western sanctions
- Before the war, more than 40 per cent of Chinese exports to Russia comprised various kinds of machinery and electrical equipment, but deliveries of such goods have since plunged
