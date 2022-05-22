Calculations by the Post show that the average price of Russian crude for Chinese importers in April was up more than 50 per cent from the same time last year. Photo: TNS
China’s appetite for Russian energy is being hit by diminishing consumption, soaring prices
- Buyers in China appear more cautious on energy trade and investment with Russia – some are halting or reducing purchases, while others opt to use a third party
- Shrinking Chinese demand, stemming from extended lockdowns in major cities such as Shanghai, deemed the ‘single most deterministic factor affecting Chinese oil companies’ purchases abroad’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Calculations by the Post show that the average price of Russian crude for Chinese importers in April was up more than 50 per cent from the same time last year. Photo: TNS