Premier Li Keqiang addresses the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) symposium in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Premier Li Keqiang addresses the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) symposium in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China underlines foreign capital pledge as zero-Covid excesses prompt exodus of overseas firms

  • Surveys by multiple business lobby groups suggest heavy-handed curbs are undermining foreign investor confidence in China
  • Front-page article in Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, echoes words used by Premier Li Keqiang at a multilateral trade summit

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:49am, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Keqiang addresses the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) symposium in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Premier Li Keqiang addresses the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) symposium in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE