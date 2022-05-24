China is increasingly looking to diversify its foreign exchange assets to reduce exposure to the US dollar. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s push to loosen US dollar dominance takes on new urgency after Western sanctions on Russia
- Some Chinese advisers are urging the government to overhaul the exchange rate regime and turn the yuan into an anchor currency, especially for the Asia region
- Worries are mounting that China could be kicked out of the Swift financial messaging system or cut off from its foreign assets if relations with the US worsen
