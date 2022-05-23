As China considers ways to navigate the economic impact of its zero-Covid policy, such as from the lockdown of Shanghai (pictured), analysts are increasingly pointing to the need for more stimulus measures. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economy needs a jolt from special treasury bonds like Beijing used in 2020, economists say

  • Despite the economic impact appearing to be at the worst point of the pandemic for China, its fiscal stimulus measures have not been as aggressive as in 2020
  • Think tank says China needs to sell nearly US$300 billion worth of special treasury bonds if Beijing expects to reach its annual economic growth goal of 5.5 per cent

Luna Sun

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 May, 2022

