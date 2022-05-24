PCs including laptops rely heavily on the Chinese supply chain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus-driven order delays, US tariffs on China raise world PC prices. Is relief on the way?
- Lockdowns and shipment delays caused by China’s zero-Covid strategy are adding to cost pressures for PC makers
- Companies are moving to diversify production bases, while there are signs of a potential US shift on Trump-era tariffs
