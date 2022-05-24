Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China’s drive for tech independence gathers pace as US launches new Indo-Pacific strategy
- Beijing should intensify its drive for tech self-sufficiency, but be careful not to decouple from foreign tech firms and institutions altogether, experts say
- Improving basic scientific research capabilities, while stepping up recruitment of talent from overseas should be priorities for Chinese policymakers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters