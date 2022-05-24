Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s drive for tech independence gathers pace as US launches new Indo-Pacific strategy

  • Beijing should intensify its drive for tech self-sufficiency, but be careful not to decouple from foreign tech firms and institutions altogether, experts say
  • Improving basic scientific research capabilities, while stepping up recruitment of talent from overseas should be priorities for Chinese policymakers

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 8:15pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Calls for China to intensify self-sufficiency in key technologies follow US President Joe Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE