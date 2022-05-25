China’s State Council has unveiled dozens of policy items to stimulate the economy and boost demand. Photo: Bloomberg
China has 33 ways to get economy back on track, but critics say ‘adjusting zero-Covid strategy is key’
- State Council rolls out broad measures to support businesses and boost demand, in an attempt to offset the economic damage caused by strict coronavirus policy
- Even with policy items expected to help ease severity of economic growth slowdown, economists remain cautious on China’s growth prospects for the year
