China must come up with a concrete plan to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, or the nation risks becoming uncompetitive, according to the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. Photo: AP
China’s carbon-neutral plan lacks urgency and transparency, EU chamber report says
- Beijing’s vow to prioritise energy security in a time of global market turmoil appears to be casting doubt on decarbonisation efforts and progress in the short term
- EU Chamber of Commerce in China says firms are reluctant to make investments if there’s a risk of policy changes, and a ‘clear road map’ is needed on carbon neutrality
