China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months. Photo: AFP
China’s foreign capital outflows ‘under control’, forex regulator says
- China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months
- Latest monthly flows data showed foreigners withdrew a net US$17.5 billion from local shares and bonds in March.
