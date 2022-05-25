China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months. Photo: AFP
China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s foreign capital outflows ‘under control’, forex regulator says

  • China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months
  • Latest monthly flows data showed foreigners withdrew a net US$17.5 billion from local shares and bonds in March.

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:24pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months. Photo: AFP
China’s slowing economy, reeling under strict coronavirus containment measures, and US interest rate increases have resulted in a surge in outflows in recent months. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE