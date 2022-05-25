President Xi Jinping visited Hainan province in April. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Hainan city dubbed China’s best performing economy as ‘burden of economic output’ shifts from other regions

  • Haikou jumps 19 places to top the list, according to the Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities China 2021: The Nation’s Most Successful Economies report
  • Capital of China’s southernmost island province of Hainan is home to what is set to be world’s largest free-trade port and has become a duty-free shopping destination

Luna Sun
Updated: 8:30pm, 25 May, 2022

