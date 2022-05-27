Premier Li Keqiang has admitted that China may miss the economic growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” that Beijing laid out earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: Premier Li signals ‘clear urgency’ on reviving economy, but no change to zero-Covid

  • A speech from Premier Li Keqiang to 100,000 officials from across China shows ‘a clear urgency’ to government efforts to avoid recession, say analysts
  • But Li’s comments do not signal a change in the zero-Covid policy, which has locked down cities and led to an outcry from foreign investors and citizens

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:08am, 27 May, 2022

