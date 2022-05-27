Premier Li Keqiang has admitted that China may miss the economic growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” that Beijing laid out earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: Premier Li signals ‘clear urgency’ on reviving economy, but no change to zero-Covid
- A speech from Premier Li Keqiang to 100,000 officials from across China shows ‘a clear urgency’ to government efforts to avoid recession, say analysts
- But Li’s comments do not signal a change in the zero-Covid policy, which has locked down cities and led to an outcry from foreign investors and citizens
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Premier Li Keqiang has admitted that China may miss the economic growth target of “around 5.5 per cent” that Beijing laid out earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua