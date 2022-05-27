Students and young white-collar Westerners poured into China in the two decades before the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US-China relations may be worsening, but young Americans still welcome the chance to work in world’s No 2 economy

  • The pandemic has motivated expatriates to leave China and restricted others from entering due to quarantine periods of up to three weeks
  • But the world’s No 2 economy still has appeal for a new generation of young Americans, and multinationals need Mandarin-speaking foreigners

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Berkeley, California

Updated: 5:19am, 27 May, 2022

