Students and young white-collar Westerners poured into China in the two decades before the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US-China relations may be worsening, but young Americans still welcome the chance to work in world’s No 2 economy
- The pandemic has motivated expatriates to leave China and restricted others from entering due to quarantine periods of up to three weeks
- But the world’s No 2 economy still has appeal for a new generation of young Americans, and multinationals need Mandarin-speaking foreigners
