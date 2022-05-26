Premier Li Keqiang has reminded bureaucrats across China that the nation’s economy is heavily driven by foreign trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Premier Li Keqiang has reminded bureaucrats across China that the nation’s economy is heavily driven by foreign trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China aims to stabilise foreign trade, allay investor fears as Premier Li issues call to action

  • China will unblock international airline routes and increase both domestic and international flights in an orderly manner, Li Keqiang vows
  • Comments come as criticism has been mounting over economic fallout and ramifications of Beijing sticking with stringent coronavirus-control measures

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 9:21pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Keqiang has reminded bureaucrats across China that the nation’s economy is heavily driven by foreign trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Premier Li Keqiang has reminded bureaucrats across China that the nation’s economy is heavily driven by foreign trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE