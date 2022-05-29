Supply chain decentralisation – and even offshoring production – has become more important for manufacturers amid China’s zero-Covid policy. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-Covid policy has some manufacturers asking: should we stay or should we go?

  • China’s zero-Covid policy has made supply chain decentralisation a priority for manufacturers who have endured months of disruption
  • Some are even looking to move from China altogether to more ‘pro-business’ countries in Southeast Asia, despite the extra costs

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00am, 29 May, 2022

