Beijing’s emphasis on food security comes amid warnings of a global hunger crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: Premier Li Keqiang says summer harvest ‘must go on’, despite virus controls
- Premier Li Keqiang has urged local governments to ensure virus controls do not get in the way of a smooth summer grain harvest
- A bumper harvest, primarily of wheat, is crucial for China to keep inflation in check and could help suppress rising global food prices
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Beijing’s emphasis on food security comes amid warnings of a global hunger crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Xinhua