Across China, businesses are struggling to survive because of strict coronavirus restrictions, leaving local officials at a loss for ways to boost employment. Photo: AP
China’s local governments, denied lifeline, face catch-22 scenario as businesses lose confidence

  • Struggling under the weight of the central government’s heavy-handed zero-Covid control measures, local cadres are ordered to take lead in boosting economic growth and employment
  • Meanwhile, businesses across China are reluctant to expand or hire amid low confidence in local government finances, further compounding economic woes

He Huifeng in Guangdongand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 May, 2022

