China is trying to encourage more young people to take up vocational careers to meet the country’s manufacturing needs. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: focus on technical colleges as answer to labour shortages in manufacturing
- Demand for vocational graduates outstrips supply even as lockdowns cloud the economic horizon
- Colleges should partner with companies to make sure training programmes align with essential work skills, ministry says
