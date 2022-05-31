China bought 87.6 million metric tonnes of crude oil last year from Saudi Arabia, its largest source of energy imports. Photo: Reuters
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China a ‘very important customer’, says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

  • Saudi economic minister Faisal al-Ibrahim says the Gulf state is committed to being a reliable energy supplier for China
  • The two countries are exploring opportunities to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:30am, 31 May, 2022

