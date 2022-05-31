The British Chamber of Commerce in China called for “predicable and proportionate” measures to be applied under China’s zero-Covid policy to mitigate disruption to mobility and manufacturing activities. Photo: Reuters
China foreign business sentiment reaches ‘tipping point’ as zero-Covid dents confidence, erodes attraction

  • British Chamber of Commerce in China calls for ‘predicable and proportionate’ measures to be applied under the zero-Covid policy
  • It is the latest call for China to tweak its highly restrictive virus controls to mitigate disruption to the economy and stabilise foreign capital

Frank TangWendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 10:30am, 31 May, 2022

