China has released a new stimulus package to offset economic damage caused by fresh coronavirus outbreaks. Photo: AP
China economy: Beijing unveils detailed stimulus plan to offset coronavirus damage
- China’s cabinet has published details of a support package to shore up economic growth, covering trade, tax, infrastructure and financial policies
- Communication with foreign firms will be improved, some mobility restrictions will be cleared and job subsidies made available, among other measures
