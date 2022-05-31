China has released a new stimulus package to offset economic damage caused by fresh coronavirus outbreaks. Photo: AP
China GDP
China economy: Beijing unveils detailed stimulus plan to offset coronavirus damage

  • China’s cabinet has published details of a support package to shore up economic growth, covering trade, tax, infrastructure and financial policies
  • Communication with foreign firms will be improved, some mobility restrictions will be cleared and job subsidies made available, among other measures

Luna Sun
Updated: 7:00pm, 31 May, 2022

