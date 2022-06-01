clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang province earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
China energises ‘scientific’ coronavirus policies, with new home-grown vaccine back on the agenda
- Remarks by Vice-Premier Liu He suggest vaccine development remains on the agenda, with clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang
- He also stressed the need to explore how to ensure a city’s operation continues under ‘extreme situations’, such as lockdowns, by using technology
