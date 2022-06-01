clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang province earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang province earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China energises ‘scientific’ coronavirus policies, with new home-grown vaccine back on the agenda

  • Remarks by Vice-Premier Liu He suggest vaccine development remains on the agenda, with clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang
  • He also stressed the need to explore how to ensure a city’s operation continues under ‘extreme situations’, such as lockdowns, by using technology

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:30am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang province earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
clinical trials of a home-grown Omicron jab having started in Zhejiang province earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE