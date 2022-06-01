China’s government is still struggling with officials fabricating data even after a crackdown on the problem in recent years. Shutterstock
China corruption: Communist Party expels ex-Nanjing chief for ‘faking economic figures’
- Zhang Jinghua was found to have ‘faked economic figures for personal promotion and meddled in market activities in violation of relevant rules’
- The former deputy party chief of Jiangsu province is also accused of accepting ‘money and gifts’ and ‘seeking benefits for others in appointment of officials’
