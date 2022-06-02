China’s aviation industry is set to receive emergency loans and subsidies to help offset damage caused by the pandemic. Photo: AFP
As the US and Europe recover, can China save its coronavirus-hit aviation sector?
- Under a new stimulus package unveiled by Beijing last week, airlines will receive significant aid from the central government, including loans and subsidies
- But China’s zero-Covid policy is still suppressing demand for travel, while skyrocketing fuel costs and a weakening yuan are adding pressure on companies
