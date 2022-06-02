After Shanghai lifted its lockdown on Wednesday, South Korean firms in the city are racing to get operations back on track. Photo: AP
After Shanghai lifted its lockdown on Wednesday, South Korean firms in the city are racing to get operations back on track. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: as Shanghai reopens, South Korean firms race to shake off lockdown disruptions

  • South Korean companies in Shanghai or with exposure to its supply chain are trying to get business back on track after lockdown was lifted
  • From small traders to some of South Korea’s top conglomerates, China’s hardline coronavirus containment policy has taken a toll

Kim Bo-eun
Kim Bo-eun

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
After Shanghai lifted its lockdown on Wednesday, South Korean firms in the city are racing to get operations back on track. Photo: AP
After Shanghai lifted its lockdown on Wednesday, South Korean firms in the city are racing to get operations back on track. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE