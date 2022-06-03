Companies in China say policy uncertainty in Beijing is making operations extremely difficult. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China economy: companies ‘extremely cautious’ as uncertainty hangs over business environment

  • Policy U-turns and a heavy-handed, unpredictable coronavirus control strategy are fraying the nerves of China’s business community
  • Analysts say Beijing is unlikely to drop zero-Covid before the national congress later this year and economic growth is likely to suffer

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jun, 2022

