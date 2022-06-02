Chinese regulators say the yuan has been relatively stable compared to other major currencies when measured against the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China yuan: worst over after volatility went ‘beyond expectations’, US dollar may weaken, Beijing says
- China is better positioned to deal with currency volatility and cross-border capital flows, says Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the central bank
- Economic growth momentum is recovering quickly as the impact of the pandemic subsides and government stimulus kicks in, Pan says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese regulators say the yuan has been relatively stable compared to other major currencies when measured against the US dollar. Photo: AFP