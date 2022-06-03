Car sales in China fell by more than 60 per cent in April. Photo: AFP
China economy: ‘magnitude’ of local subsidies, tax cuts to boost slumping car sales seen as too small
- The central government announced that it will cut the purchase tax for selected cars by half for the remainder of the year
- Car sales fell by more than 60 per cent in April as overall consumption tumbled in recent months amid a number of lockdowns in some of China biggest cities
