Shanghai port is the world’s busiest in terms of container throughput. Photo: Xinhua
China’s shipping industry readies for surge in demand as Shanghai restarts its export machine
- Export volumes are predicted to jump at Shanghai Port, the world’s busiest in terms of container throughput, as the city reopens after a two-month lockdown
- Demand for ocean freight services and container shipping costs are expected to tick up as firms from Shanghai and surrounding areas rush to get goods out
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Shanghai port is the world’s busiest in terms of container throughput. Photo: Xinhua