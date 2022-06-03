Shanghai port is the world’s busiest in terms of container throughput. Photo: Xinhua
China’s shipping industry readies for surge in demand as Shanghai restarts its export machine

  • Export volumes are predicted to jump at Shanghai Port, the world’s busiest in terms of container throughput, as the city reopens after a two-month lockdown
  • Demand for ocean freight services and container shipping costs are expected to tick up as firms from Shanghai and surrounding areas rush to get goods out

Ji Siqi
Updated: 12:02am, 4 Jun, 2022

