Hong Kong has been the largest source of FDI in the mainland for the past four decades. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China-Hong Kong ‘round-tripping investment’ remains vital as economy slows, foreign business confidence tumbles

  • A large portion of China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) is made up of domestically generated funds transferred to Hong Kong, then returned as FDI
  • FDI from Hong Kong and Macau will remain important as the mainland economy slows and foreign firms look to pull money out due to virus controls

Kandy Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Jun, 2022

