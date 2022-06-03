Hong Kong has been the largest source of FDI in the mainland for the past four decades. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China-Hong Kong ‘round-tripping investment’ remains vital as economy slows, foreign business confidence tumbles
- A large portion of China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) is made up of domestically generated funds transferred to Hong Kong, then returned as FDI
- FDI from Hong Kong and Macau will remain important as the mainland economy slows and foreign firms look to pull money out due to virus controls
