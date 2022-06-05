China’s top disciplinary watchdog charged eight more officials as part of its anti-graft campaign last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China’s corruption crackdown nets 8 finance sector official, Prada handbags – so why is it being ridiculed online?

  • China’s top disciplinary agency has detailed charges against eight financial officials as part of an accelerating anti-graft campaign
  • Beijing announced a sweeping corruption crackdown targeting the finance sector last year and has since arrested dozens of officials

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:15pm, 5 Jun, 2022

