Tight zero-Covid controls have hammered China’s tourism sector over the past two years.
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: Chinese tourists trickle back during Dragon Boat Festival, but far short of pre-pandemic levels

  • Domestic travel spending fell by 12.2 per cent year on year between June 3-5, while tourism trips fell 10.7 per cent over the same period
  • The data pointed to a slight improvement from contractions of 30.2 per cent in tourism trips and 42.9 per cent in revenue during the Labour Day holiday

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jun, 2022

