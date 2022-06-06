Tight zero-Covid controls have hammered China’s tourism sector over the past two years.
Coronavirus: Chinese tourists trickle back during Dragon Boat Festival, but far short of pre-pandemic levels
- Domestic travel spending fell by 12.2 per cent year on year between June 3-5, while tourism trips fell 10.7 per cent over the same period
- The data pointed to a slight improvement from contractions of 30.2 per cent in tourism trips and 42.9 per cent in revenue during the Labour Day holiday
