Authorities in Yunnan province are offering big cash payouts to China’s college graduates who take local jobs in fields such as education. Photo: Xinhua
Authorities in Yunnan province are offering big cash payouts to China’s college graduates who take local jobs in fields such as education. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

China’s unemployment woes see Yunnan offer big cash subsidies to entice college graduates

  • 50,000 yuan (US$7,500) annual living bonus is equal to multiple months’ salary for many workers in the southwestern province of Yunnan
  • Subsidy plan is in line with the central government’s demand that local cadres help find people find work amid record unemployment levels

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities in Yunnan province are offering big cash payouts to China’s college graduates who take local jobs in fields such as education. Photo: Xinhua
Authorities in Yunnan province are offering big cash payouts to China’s college graduates who take local jobs in fields such as education. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE