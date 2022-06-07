After Premier Li Keqiang (on screen) issued a rare warning about a potential contraction of China’s GDP in the current quarter, state media is now saying “a periodic bottom of the economy has been basically confirmed”. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘economic momentum’ fuelling June’s GDP growth, skewing quarterly estimates

  • As China’s tier-one cities reopen following coronavirus lockdowns, state media says June is a ‘key window’ for bolstering economic-recovery efforts and ensuring future resilience
  • Beijing think tank warns that mounting household debt is raising market fears of a ‘balance-sheet recession’, as seen in the US from 2007-09

Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:19pm, 7 Jun, 2022

