Starbucks has faced a series of scandals over the past year in China, its second biggest market outside the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Starbucks has faced a series of scandals over the past year in China, its second biggest market outside the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Starbucks
Economy /  China Economy

US coffee giant Starbucks faces more backlash in China over expired products

  • A Starbucks outlet in the eastern city of Hangzhou has been fined for stocking expired coffee powder
  • The penalty is the latest setback for the American company in China, its second largest market

Leona Liu Ying
Leona Liu Ying in Tianjin

Updated: 8:45pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Starbucks has faced a series of scandals over the past year in China, its second biggest market outside the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Starbucks has faced a series of scandals over the past year in China, its second biggest market outside the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE