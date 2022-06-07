The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP
The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP
Tourism
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Universal Studios to partially reopen after six-week closure due to Covid controls in Beijing

  • Phased reopening next week will allow for 75 per cent capacity and require proof of recent coronavirus test
  • With a decline in infections, Beijing city is gradually easing restrictions for areas that have not reported any cases in a week

Ananta Agarwal

Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP
The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE