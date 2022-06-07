The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP
China’s Universal Studios to partially reopen after six-week closure due to Covid controls in Beijing
- Phased reopening next week will allow for 75 per cent capacity and require proof of recent coronavirus test
- With a decline in infections, Beijing city is gradually easing restrictions for areas that have not reported any cases in a week
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, in Beijing, has been closed since May 1. Photo: AP