After years of wrangling, construction is set to start on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which Chinese authorities hop will bring big economic benefits. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Will China’s rail link between Xinjiang, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan change the great power rivalry in Central Asia?

  • 25 years after the plan was hatched, a 523km rail line between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will begin construction next year, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says
  • Analysts say the railway will bring enormous economic benefits, but could also stoke geopolitical competition between China, Russia and the United States

Ji Siqi and Kandy Wong

Updated: 12:00am, 9 Jun, 2022

