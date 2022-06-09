Some 261 million digital yuan had been opened by the end of last year, with total transactions reaching 87.6 billion yuan (US$13.1 billion). Photo: Simon Song
Some 261 million digital yuan had been opened by the end of last year, with total transactions reaching 87.6 billion yuan (US$13.1 billion). Photo: Simon Song
Economy /  China Economy

China digital currency: e-CNY ‘well positioned’ but still ‘a way to go’ to challenge US dollar dominance

  • Analysts say international adoption of the digital currency will ultimately depend on trust in Chinese institutions and markets
  • The e-CNY has been piloted across the country and used by tens of millions of Chinese, but overseas use has been limited

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:53pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 261 million digital yuan had been opened by the end of last year, with total transactions reaching 87.6 billion yuan (US$13.1 billion). Photo: Simon Song
Some 261 million digital yuan had been opened by the end of last year, with total transactions reaching 87.6 billion yuan (US$13.1 billion). Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE