A weakened economy is forcing China’s middle class to be more selective and careful with their purchases, but in doing so, the economy does not receive a consumption boost it critically needs. Photo: Bloomberg
Inflation isn’t China’s problem, income is: ‘all we can do is spend less’
- Contrary to the US, where inflation is out of control, China’s main economic risk is said to stem from hundreds of millions of people clinging to their savings as wages shrink or disappear
- Middle-class workers say they are struggling to maintain the same quality of life they had last year as economic conditions wane
