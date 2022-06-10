Beijing says it is focused on helping foreign firms affected by lockdowns to resume business in Shanghai and elsewhere. Photo: Reuters
Beijing says it is focused on helping foreign firms affected by lockdowns to resume business in Shanghai and elsewhere. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China moves to calm foreign investors after ‘unprecedented’ shock of Shanghai lockdown

  • China must move quickly to rebuild confidence among foreign firms following Shanghai’s reopening, analysts say
  • Chinese leaders have reiterated the country is open for business and they are taking steps to address multinationals’ concerns

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:00am, 10 Jun, 2022

