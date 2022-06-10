China’s financial authorities told commercial banks last month to speed up lending. Photo: Reuters
China’s financial authorities told commercial banks last month to speed up lending. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s new bank loans nearly triple in May as Beijing steps up policy support

  • Household loans and money borrowed by corporations increased massively last month, after financial authorities ordered commercial banks to speed up lending
  • Policymakers are determined to reverse a coronavirus-induced economic slump, but analysts say both lenders and potential borrowers remain wary of further disruptions

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:07pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s financial authorities told commercial banks last month to speed up lending. Photo: Reuters
China’s financial authorities told commercial banks last month to speed up lending. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE