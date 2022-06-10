While dining restrictions were eased in Beijing this week, social-distancing mandates remain in effect, and many residents are still reluctant to leave their homes. Photo: Xinhua
As China’s capital reopens restaurants, foodies and lunch crowd remain reluctant to dine out

  • Beijing has relaxed its coronavirus control measures after more than a month, but many workers and ordinary people have not yet resumed their normal routines
  • Meanwhile, a number of businesses remain closed – some permanently, while others are looking to hire staff

Luna Sun
Updated: 7:32pm, 10 Jun, 2022

