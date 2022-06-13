Qiu Xiaoping, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Handout
Qiu Xiaoping, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

China’s struggling private firms tasked with lifting nation of out economic doldrums

  • Call to action comes at annual gathering of China’s business leaders that serves as an influential idea-exchange forum
  • China’s private firms have taken an especially hard economic hit over the past year, whereas state-owned enterprises have remained mostly intact or even thrived

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:15pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Qiu Xiaoping, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Handout
Qiu Xiaoping, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE