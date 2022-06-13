Qiu Xiaoping, vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Handout
China’s struggling private firms tasked with lifting nation of out economic doldrums
- Call to action comes at annual gathering of China’s business leaders that serves as an influential idea-exchange forum
- China’s private firms have taken an especially hard economic hit over the past year, whereas state-owned enterprises have remained mostly intact or even thrived
