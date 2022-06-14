With consumer inflation under control, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to cut the medium-term lending facility on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy: with more US tightening on the horizon, could this be Beijing’s last chance to cut rates in 2022?

  • Many analysts expect China’s central bank to cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility on Wednesday, with more easing likely
  • Mild inflation and a return of capital inflows make loosening possible, experts say, as Beijing tries to get the economy back on track

Frank Tang
Frank Tang

Updated: 4:30am, 14 Jun, 2022

