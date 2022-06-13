Beijing residents line up to receive a coronavirus test on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: nearly 11 billion Covid tests seen giving economy a US$26 billion boost in second quarter

  • Widespread outbreaks across China since April have racked up a coronavirus-testing bill the size of a small country’s annual GDP, according to Chinese researchers
  • Meanwhile, there are growing concerns among experts that an interest group composed of coronavirus test suppliers might have formed

Orange Wang

Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Jun, 2022

