Workers set up metal barriers around closed retail shops and restaurants in Beijing on Sunday as authorities try to stop the spread of recent infections. Photo: AP
China’s consumption problem rooted in fears and uncertainties, while vouchers have limited appeal
- People have become increasingly reluctant to spend on non-essential items, even as the central and local governments ease restrictions in coronavirus-hit areas
- Consumption vouchers and tax breaks may be failing to generate interest that authorities hoped to see, with households ‘not considering any major purchases’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers set up metal barriers around closed retail shops and restaurants in Beijing on Sunday as authorities try to stop the spread of recent infections. Photo: AP