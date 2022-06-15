Three years into the coronavirus pandemic, many young Chinese from elite universities are setting aside career dreams for stability. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
For China’s elite graduates, career dreams take a back seat to stability in coronavirus-hit job market
- The economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has made top Chinese graduates more risk averse in their job aspirations
- This year, a record 10.76 million college students are set to graduate, adding pressure to a job market economists are calling the most challenging yet
